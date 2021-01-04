APPALACHIA, VA – Hyson “Winnie” Barnett passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Barnett was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Rufus Hagy Barnett and a daughter-in-law, Shelia.
Surviving are her children, Eddie Barnett, Debb Barnett, Dennis Barnett and Cathy Johnson (Gary); grandchildren, Teri, Seth, Cody, Clay and Kati; great grandsons, Luke, Jaxon, Mason, Oliver, Graylan, Riley and Cameron; and sister-in-law, Ruth Barnett.
A private memorial service was held by Rev. Tony Nunley for the family.
The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of condolences and requests you to continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Barnett family.