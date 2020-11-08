POUND, VA. - Hurley Charles (“Lightning”) Collins, 84, of Pound, VA went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, November 7th surrounded by his family.
He was a Christian of the Baptist faith. Hurley was a member of United Mine Workers of America 7170 and a coal miner for Clinchfield Coal Company for 33+ years. He suffered from ‘black lung’ and was a survivor of lung cancer.
Hurley is preceded in death by his parents Patton and Emma Collins, and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include his loving wife of almost 63 years Janice Collins; his daughters, Jackie (Billy) Mullins of Norton, VA, Lisa (Jeff) Foster of Pound, VA, and Kim (Patrick) Belcher of Wise, VA. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Jamie Mullins, April Wyatt, Jessica Culbertson, Brianne Foster, Savannah Foster Johnson, Stephanie Pilkenton, Ashley Sullivan, and Taylor Baker; 11 great grandchildren, Cody Stanley, Emily Stanley, Sophie Watson, Grant Pilkenton, Brantley Pilkenton, Spencer Baker, Cayden Baker, Kyle Mullins, Harper Mullins, Holden Mullins, and Branden Culbertson; a sister, Nannie Beverly of Pound, VA; a brother, Pat Collins of Ohio; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Pallbearers include Justin Pilkenton, Logan Johnson, Ryan Barker, Charlie Culbertson, Grant Pilkenton, Jamie Mullins, Cody Stanley, Kyle Mullins, and Spencer Baker. Honorary pallbearers include Jeff Foster, Billy Mullins, Patrick Belcher, Eric Sullivan, Brantley Pilkenton, Cayden Baker, and Jasper Ramey. Our entire family will miss our Pap and we can’t wait to see him again.
Funeral services for Hurley Collins will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Randy Carter and Rev. Billy Hibbitts officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Monday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday in the Smith-Gilliam Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 12:30 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home.
Please visit ww.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 2493 is in charge of arrangements.