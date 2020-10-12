Hugh Kyle Rogers Jr. Oct 12, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Hugh Kyle Rogers Jr., 83, of Kingsport passed away Sunday October 11,2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Christian- Sells Funeral Homes, Rogersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hugh Kyle Rogers Jr. Kingsport Pass Away Arrangement Christian Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.