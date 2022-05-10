KINGSPORT - Hugh “Hughie” Allen Wallen, 58 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Hughie was born October 23, 1963, to Edward and Virgie France Wallen. On February 29, 1996, Hughie married his best friend and love of his life, Kaye Smith, and after sharing a beautiful life together, she survives.
Hughie loved traveling the Blue Ridge Parkway and spending time with his family and friends.
Hughie was preceded in death by his father; and four brothers, Gary Wallen, Tim Wallen, Jimmy Wallen, and Franklin Wallen; and one sister, Audrey Wallen Elswick. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Kaye Wallen; his loving mother, Virgie Wallen; daughter, Heather Davidson Shaffer; son, Joshua Davidson (Rachel); granddaughter, Kaydence Shaffer; his fur babies, Frank, and Angel; and several loving family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Brother Eric Spencer officiating. Graveside services will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at Larkins/Jones Cemetery in Church Hill. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
