FALL BRANCH - Hugh Crawford, 73, of Fall Branch, died at home Wednesday, April 28, 2021, surrounded by his family after an extended illness. Hugh was a lifetime resident of Fall Branch and was a graduate of Fall Branch High School and Steed College. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Hugh retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2003 after many years of service as an electrician. He was a member of the Johnson Masonic Lodge #274 and The Jericho Shrine Temple. He was an active member of Sullivan Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School. His love for God helped him work on many outreach programs throughout his life. Hugh loved hiking on the Appalachian Trail. He and his friend were known as Shadow and Shadow.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Powers, and his parents, Bob and Jennie Crawford.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Karen Crawford of the home; daughter, Stephanie Lott and husband, Brad of Tazewell, TN; son, Anthony Crawford and wife, Cari of Nashville, TN; 5 grandchildren, Libby Buckner and husband, Evan, Ella Claire, Sarah Kate, Jake and Grace; 2 great-grandchildren, Marleigh and Grayson; 2 sisters, Patsy Dillow and husband, Danny of Fall Branch, and Carolyn Buck and husband, Kevin of Fall Branch; 3 brothers, Gary Crawford and wife, Terri of Fall Branch, Jimmy Crawford and wife, Judy of Kingsport, and Stanley Crawford and wife, Ginger of Greeneville; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sullivan Baptist Church c/o the Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood St., Kingsport, TN 37660.