KINGSPORT - Hugh Carl Davis 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home.
An entombment service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice especially Kelly and Pastor Dan for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
