KINGSPORT - Hugh Carl Davis 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. He worked for Mason-Dixon Trucking Company before moving to work for Frito Lay where he retired after more than 15 years. Hugh was an avid Nascar fan and enjoyed spending time at the beach.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Davis; brother, Robert, Ralph, and Paul Davis; sister, Alberta Purcell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Bobee Davis; nephews, Robert, Roger, and David Davis; niece, Judy Blizzard.
An entombment service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice especially Kelly and Pastor Dan for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Davis family.