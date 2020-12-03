NICKELSVILLE, VA - Hugeen (Hugh Jack) Dean, 89 of Big Moccasin community, of Nickelsville, VA passed away Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery at 12:45. Everyone is requested to wear face masks.
