NICKELSVILLE, VA - Hugeen (Hugh Jack) Dean, 89 of Big Moccasin community, of Nickelsville, VA passed away Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born on June 15, 1931 to the late Bee and Lilly Dean. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife , Mammie Sue Dean; sisters, Corrine Quillen and Margie Dale Weddle, and two infant brothers.
Hugeen loved the outdoors and was a farmer, trapper, gardener, hunter and fisherman. He took pride in providing for his family.
He is survived by his son, Garry and Pam Dean, Nickelsville; grandson, who was the light of his world, Chris Dean, Nickelsville; granddaughter, Tiffany Dean, Nickelsville; great granddaughters, Sophie and Gracie Dean, Nickelsville; his beloved best doggie friend, Macy; sisters, Mae Dean, Weber City, Eva J. Dean, Norfolk, VA, Shirley Smallwood, Weber City; brothers, Ralph and Louella Dean, Nickelsville, Walter Fred and Sharon Dean, Kingsport, Don and Betty Dean, Kingsport, Marvin and Patricia Dean, Kingsport. Hugeen leaves behind many precious friends that he loved to spend time with and share memories.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. For those wishing to attend, please meet at the cemetery at 12:45. Everyone is requested to wear face masks.
Online condolences may be made to the Dean family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Hugeen (Hugh Jack) Dean.