“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” 2 Cor. 5:8
RYE COVE, VA - Huey Shirell Hass, 77, Rye Cove Community, went to Heaven cradled in the arms of Jesus and surrounded by family on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Shirell was born November 24, 1943 to the late Clifford H. Hass and Sallie Mae Hass.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He worked at the Kingsport Press for 38 years, retiring in 2004.
His passion for singing God’s word and helping others get their start in church and music was one of his greatest accomplishments. He gave many young people in the community the opportunity to sing, play, and share their love for the Lord so others may receive a blessing. His true love was his singing group, The True Salvation. For many years he traveled with numerous people spreading the word. He would say be ready to leave at any time. He would pile (literally pile) all of our equipment and as many people as he could in his little yellow VW van, (later a bigger van) and off he would go, never getting lost, and always stopping to eat coming back.
Shirell was a member of Pendleton’s Chapel Church and later was instrumental in the re-opening of Cox’s Chapel Church where he became a member and worked tirelessly until his declining health prevented him from attending.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, James Ferrell Hass, and a younger brother, Dearl Lynn Hass. His maternal grandparents Huey and Ernie Edwards Hass and his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Maxie Hass, and a Sister-in-Law Beulah Faye Stanley Hass.
His survivors are his wife; Pauline R. Hass of the home; daughter Tammy (Mike) Cassell, Rye Cove; his grandchildren, John-Logan Hunter Cassell, Carters Valley, Carli Cheyenne Cassell, Rye Cove, Jacob Gilliam, Mabe; sisters, Marcella (Hobart) Osborne, Blackwater, VA, Rita (James) Perry, Slant, VA; brothers, Adril Murill Hass, Robert Earl (Ilene) Hass, Gary (Linda) Hass, Leon (Brenda) Hass, Benny (Kathy) Hass, Denny (Donna) Hass and Phillip Hass; sister-in-law, Ann Hass; the mother of his daughter, Margaret Jean Hass; Brothers by grace, not by blood; Mike (Rhonda) Gilliam, Ted (Della) Sparkman; best friend and loving companion Skip.; numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Gate Funeral Home and other times at the residence of his daughter, Tammy. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Fred Starnes, Brother Danny Kerns, and Brother Mike Gilliam officiating.
Music will be provided by the Sparkman Family Quartet.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at the Flanary/Hass Cemetery (the Old Home Place) in Rye Cove, VA. For those who do not have a vehicle that would get to the cemetery, there will be vehicles there that can transport you from the Rye Cove Community Church to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hass, Justin Hass, Shane Hass, Daniel Stacey, Keith Wallen, Radford Ramey, Josh Sparkman, Dennis Grizzle and Perry Roller.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his lifelong friends and True Salvation Members: Roger Carter, Tony Dingus, Dwayne Dingus, Dennis Dockery, David Dockery, Walter Taylor, Ronnie Puckett, Eddie Roberts, Kenneth Dishner, Larry Bledsoe, Jeff Watson and Brother-In-Law, John Lynch Rhoton, Jr.
Due to the Covid pandemic the family asks that everyone who visits to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cox Chapel Church, c/o Faye Hill, 206 Mabe Stanleytown Road, Duffield VA 24244 or Hope House of Scott County, PO Box 1992 Gate City, Virginia 24251 in honor of Huey Shirell Hass.
The family would like to express their appreciation for all the kindness shown during his illness and everyone’s prayers, calls and visits. A very special thanks to Caris Home Health Care, nurses Cody, Belinda and Taylor, and Dr. Delwadia and staff for their gentle care of Shirell.
