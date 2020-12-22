“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” 2 Cor. 5:8
RYE COVE, VA - Huey Shirell Hass, 77, Rye Cove Community, went to Heaven cradled in the arms of Jesus and surrounded by family on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Gate Funeral Home and other times at the residence of his daughter, Tammy. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Fred Starnes, Brother Danny Kerns, and Brother Mike Gilliam officiating.
Music will be provided by the Sparkman Family Quartet.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at the Flanary/Hass Cemetery (the Old Home Place) in Rye Cove, VA. For those who do not have a vehicle that would get to the cemetery, there will be vehicles there that can transport you from the Rye Cove Community Church to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hass, Justin Hass, Shane Hass, Daniel Stacey, Keith Wallen, Radford Ramey, Josh Sparkman, Dennis Grizzle and Perry Roller.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his lifelong friends and True Salvation Members: Roger Carter, Tony Dingus, Dwayne Dingus, Dennis Dockery, David Dockery, Walter Taylor, Ronnie Puckett, Eddie Roberts, Kenneth Dishner, Larry Bledsoe, Jeff Watson and Brother-In-Law, John Lynch Rhoton, Jr.
Due to the Covid pandemic the family asks that everyone who visits to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cox Chapel Church, c/o Faye Hill, 206 Mabe Stanleytown Road, Duffield VA 24244 or Hope House of Scott County, PO Box 1992 Gate City, Virginia 24251 in honor of Huey Shirell Hass.
The family would like to express their appreciation for all the kindness shown during his illness and everyone’s prayers, calls and visits. A very special thanks to Caris Home Health Care, nurses Cody, Belinda and Taylor, and Dr. Delwadia and staff for their gentle care of Shirell.
