Huey R. Ramsey, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. His last battle with Pneumonia was too difficult for his lungs and heart to recover.
Huey was born January 1, 1936, to Delbert and Ethel Ramsey in Wayne County, TN. He moved to Kingsport at the age of 5 following his grandfather who was a minister with the Holston Methodist Conference.
He graduated from Blountville High School in 1953 and began work at Eastman Kodak. He completed the Machinist apprentice program and in later years he served as an instructor. He retired after 33 years of service at the age of 51.
He also served his country for 6 years as a member of the Army National Guard. He attended Kingsley Methodist Church where he served as youth director. After marrying, he attended Apostolic Lighthouse Church for 58 years and later attended Promise Church. Among his favorite things were going to UT football games and watching his grandsons bowl and play in the Dobyns-Bennett Band.
Huey was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Ethel Ramsey and two sisters, Coleen Barnes and Joan Nunley.
Huey is survived by his loving wife and soul-mate of almost 63 years, Shelby Ramsey; son, Mickey (Vicki) Ramsey; daughter, Teneva (David) Phillips; the lights of his life, his two grandsons, Derek (Hannah) Phillips, and Cameron Phillips; great grandsons, Wyatt and Bennett Phillips; sister, Yvonne Ketron; brother, Jerry (Pat) Ramsey, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Tuesday March 22, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Mike Vicars officiating.
A Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, March 23. 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
Due to health conditions, the family requests those attending the visitation and services to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Vanderbilt Pediatric Institute or the Ronald McDonald House.
