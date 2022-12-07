CHURCH HILL - Huette Weston Handley, 55, of Church Hill, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
Weston was born on January 20, 1967, in Jasper, AL to Edith Estes Handley and the late Joseph Handley.
He was known for being a hard worker. Weston was a very good husband and passionate about his children, grandchildren and nephew.
He loved music and was a very accomplished drummer. Weston enjoyed watching the history channel and was a huge Alabama football fan.
He was employed by Custom Heating & Cooling for 15 years.
Weston was also preceded in death by his sister, Mandy Wright; infant sister, Judy; and his brother, Steve Handley.
Those left to cherish Weston’s memory are his wife, Marina Handley; daughter, Allie Adams (D.J.); grandchildren, Nova and J.R.; mother, Edith Handley; sister, Rozetta Dissont-Brittain; special nephew, Noah Lovell; special niece, Cara Lovell; several other nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and many friends.
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022, in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Weston’s memory may be made to the Ballad Cancer Center – Indian Path Community Hospital, or to the Lynch Syndrome Studies c/o the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Dr. Sean Watson, Dr. Ibrahim Nakhoul, Dr. Douglas Strickland and their staffs, especially, Jessica at the Ballad Treatment Center.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Huette Weston Handley and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
