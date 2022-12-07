CHURCH HILL - Huette Weston Handley, 55, of Church Hill, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Weston was born on January 20, 1967, in Jasper, AL to Edith Estes Handley and the late Joseph Handley.

