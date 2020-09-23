CHURCH HILL - Hubert Sevier Begley Jr, 70, of Church Hill, TN, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 21, 2020.He was born January 26, 1950 in Kingsport.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.
II Timothy 4:7
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Jr. was always willing to lend a helping hand and gave selflessly of himself unto others. Music was a great passion of Hubert's, the guitar was his favorite instrument. Hubert also enjoyed working in his yard and mowing.
He is preceded in death by his parents Hubert Sevier Begley Sr. and Rosa Mae McCloud Begley
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife and friend of 33 years Teresa Necessary Begley; two daughters Louise Gibson, Deanna Farris and Husband/honorary son Robert Farris; Three sons Ricky Begley and Fiance Amy Maynor; Micheal Begley, Jeffery Begley and Fiance Cassandra Sweeny; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Three sisters, Rosa Nelson; Carolyn Bledsoe and Husband Larry and Phyllis Zeigler. Two brothers Jack Begley and wife Kathy, Ralph Begley and wife Nancy. And a host of nieces and nephews.
Rev. Cecil Necessary will officiate, music will be provided by the Collins Family and also by Hubert himself. Hubert recorded music for his service before his passing.
Visitation will be Friday September 25th at 1:00p.m. Funeral Service will follow visitation at 2:00p.m at Trinity Memorial Centers. The interment will be held at Tr i-Cities Memory Garden in Church Hill.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Begley family.