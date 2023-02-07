KINGSPORT - Hubert Powell, a lifelong resident of Kingsport, Tennessee son of Naomi Ramsey Powell and Lewis Powell was born in Catawba County, North Carolina on March 24, 1933. He transitioned from this life peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by loved ones. In 1958 Hubert married Evelyn Abernathy and to this union they were blessed with one daughter Tammy Powell.
Hubert graduated from Central High School, Newton, NC before enlisting in the US Army. After the completion of his tour of duty, he attended Johnson C Smith University and upon graduation he was employed with General Electric, AT&T and Mason Dixon until his retirement. For the past ten years he was supported by his daughter MeLisa and her support continued as his health recently declined.
Hubert was preceded in death by brothers: JD Powell, Herman Powell; sisters: Jeanette Powell, Quteen Powell Loritts; stepsons: Maurice and Perry Long.
Hubert leaves to cherish his memory four daughters: Paula Woods (Conover, NC), Tammy Powell (Memphis, TN), Kiesha Prince-Wells (Durham, NC) and MeLisa Long (Kingsport, TN). Nine grandchildren: Marcus Miller and LaToya Miller (Conover, NC), Fredrick Powell, and Jewel Recon (Memphis, TN) Brianna and Taylor Long (Kingsport, TN), Jewel Reason (Memphis, TN), Dorleta Jael Wells (Durham, NC), Bleu and Reece Long-Baker (Kingsport, TN). Ten great-grandchildren, two sisters: Ozell Baker (Conover, NC) Lillian Haynes (Maiden, NC) and a special friend of forty years Elizabeth Long (Kingsport, TN) along with a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.