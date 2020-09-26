SURGOINSVILLE - Hubert Neal, age 79, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee went to his heavenly father on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was a good man, well thought of by those who knew him . He was proud to have served our country over 20 years in the United States Army, where he was part of several different military organizations. Hubert was honored to be a Hawkins County Commissioner. He served in various positions with the American Legion of Hawkins County.
Hubert was preceded in death by his parents, Garley and Bessie Neal, brothers, Robert (Bob) Neal and Ezra Neal .
Hubert is survived by his loving wife of 60 plus years, Lois A Neal; Daughter, Connie E Johnson, sons, H. Dwayne (hoopie) Neal, Keith Neal, grandson, Zion Neal. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of other loving relatives.
There will be no services at this time but the family will receive friends anytime at the home. There will be a celebration of life in the near future and will be announced later. Instead of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences and stories about Hubert may be sent at www.christiansells.com.