KINGSPORT - Hubert “H.A.” Allie Shelton Jr., 94, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 6th, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Kingsport.
H.A. was born June 27, 1927 in Bedford County, Virginia. After graduating high school in 1944, he immediately joined the U.S. Navy during World War II and was stationed in the South Pacific. He served until 1948, when he enrolled at King College after being honorably discharged. He transferred to East Tennessee State in 1951, and after graduating he went on to work for AFG Industries as line manager. After 38 years of hard work, he retired.
H.A. was a member of Whiteside Masonic Lodge. He was a faithful member of Cassidy United Methodist Church, where he served on several committees and was a children’s Sunday school teacher for 21 years.
H.A. was a gentle man, who loved birdwatching, trains, reading the newspaper funnies over breakfast, working in his building, collecting coins, and spending time with his family. He loved the Lord more than anything, but his beloved Wanda came in a close second. His children were his pride and joy, and his grandkids kept him on his toes. He was loved by so many, and will always be remembered for his quiet spirit but his abundant love for others.
H.A. is preceded in death by his father, Hubert Allie Shelton Sr.; mother, Ola Shelton; one sister, Ola Mae Davidson; and one brother, Richard T. Shelton.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 71 years, Elwanda F. Shelton; son, Hubert Scott Shelton and wife Melissa of Kingsport; daughter, Hope Susan Shelton Milhaupt and husband Jeff of Boone, NC; grandchildren Megan Elizabeth Shelton and fiance Elijah Greer of Johnson City; Matthew Hubert Shelton of Davisboro, GA; Maggie Grace Milhaupt of Boone; and Lucas Jeffrey Milhaupt of Boone. He is also survived by his two “special girls” Emilyn and Hadley Wilson, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
The Shelton family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Cassidy United Methodist Church from 1 pm - 3 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 pm with Dr. Tom Hancock officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow at in the Garden of The Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park. Matthew Shelton, Luke Milhaupt, Steve Wilson, Larry Davidson, Jeff Holt, Mark Fogleman, Bryon Fogleman and Frank Buck will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to send heartfelt thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living of Kingsport and Vera and Donna of Avalon Hospice for their wonderful care of H.A. in his last years of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Backpack Ministry at Cassidy UMC (5801 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664)
This obituary was lovingly prepared by the Shelton family.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Shelton family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.