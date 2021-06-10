CHURCH HILL - Hubert Goins, 91, of Church Hill, TN went to his heavenly home Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born July 31, 1929, in Imboden, VA to the late Harvey and Nannie Fields Goins.
Hubert was a “good ole country boy” who enjoyed square dancing and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had friends all across the U.S.
He retired from Eastman Kodak following thirty-five years of service and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mount Carmel, TN for the past fifteen years.
In addition to his parents, Hubert was preceded in death by six siblings.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Ruby Micales Goins; daughter, Kathy Salyer and husband, David; son, Wayne Goins; grandchildren, Casey Salyer and wife, Lisa; Kellye Cuthrell and husband, Kenny; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Ridge, Wyatt and Ruby Grace; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; his square-dancing family.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 pm at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mount Carmel, TN.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Benny Keck and Pastor Todd Haley officiating. His son, Wayne Goins will deliver the eulogy.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Resurrection. Pastor Randy Presnell will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Ballad Hospice for their compassionate care of Hubert.
To share memories and leave condolences for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Hubert Goins and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.