DUFFIELD, VA - Hubert A. Sloan, 86, Duffield, VA, passed away at his residence, after a long illness, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Hubert was born in Scott County, VA, on August 12, 1936, to the late Clara (Kindle) Sloan and Ray Sloan.

