DUFFIELD, VA - Hubert A. Sloan, 86, Duffield, VA, passed away at his residence, after a long illness, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Hubert was born in Scott County, VA, on August 12, 1936, to the late Clara (Kindle) Sloan and Ray Sloan.
Hubert loved his family and friends, his dogs, bluegrass music, and making others laugh. He was of the Baptist faith and was baptized by his friend and neighbor Kenneth Neeley. He served in the US Army. Later in life he retired from Foote Mineral (Cypress). He was the best “daddy” and “papaw”.
In addition to his parents, his son Larry Sloan; sisters, Gladys Head, Nadine Wilson, Ida Bess Barrett; and brothers, Charles Sloan, OH Sloan, and Thomas Sloan preceded him in death.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Nell Sloan of the home; son, Donnie Sloan, Duffield, VA; daughter, Colleen (George) McDavid, Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Sara Lynn Bishop, Jessica Sloan, Jon (Kassondra) Lawson, Jordan Lawson, Monteia Sloan (Aaron); sister, Lucy Johnson; and several great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Military graveside services will be held at 1:00p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Sean Bailey officiating. Services will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
Jon Lawson, Landon Lawson, Jackson Carter, Aaron Gillenwater, and George McDavid will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hubert’s caregivers and to the VA Home Health Team for the care and support this past year.
An online guest register is available for the Sloan family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Hubert A. Sloan.
