MOUNT CARMEL - Howard W. “Buck” Vaughn, 80, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating.
The Entombment & Committal Service will follow at 2:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the ICU medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Buck.
