MOUNT CARMEL - Howard W. “Buck” Vaughn, 80, of Mount Carmel, TN went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born January 13, 1942, in Sullivan County, TN to the late Rev. Lon and Nellie Bailey Vaughn.
Buck was a loving and faithful son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who lovingly provided for and counseled his entire family.
He was a committed Christian and member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where he had served as an assistant Sunday school teacher.
Buck proudly served on the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman for eight years and was active in the Republican Party.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, attending races at the Indy 500, NASCAR, and attending various professional sporting events.
Buck coached football at the Kingsport Boys Club for a number of years and was well known for his Letters to the Editor at the Kingsport Times News where he received five Star Awards.
He retired from Eastman Kodak following over thirty years of service.
In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his brothers, Verlin Vaughn and Jack Vaughn; sisters, Betty Vaughn and Shirley Hill.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of thirty-nine years, Brenda Salyer Vaughn; daughter, Terri Bacon (Brent); sons, Chris Vaughn (Christina) and Timothy Stapleton; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Vaughn (Andrea); several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Timothy Strickland officiating.
The Entombment & Committal Service will follow at 2:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the ICU medical staff at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Buck.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Howard W. “Buck” Vaughn and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.