“When the great scorer comes to write against your name, he writes not whether you won or lost, but how you played game”. Grantland Rice
Howard “Mooneye” Eugene Frazier, 87, passed away on June 2, 2021.
Left to mourn his loss are his daughter Chandria (Howard) Hamilton; two beloved grandchildren, Dylan (Kristin), and Courtney; Sisters, Helen Frazier Kite and Sue Frazier-Bear; and a host of nieces and nephews who thought he hung the moon.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Frazier, parents, Ralph and Nettie Frazier, two sisters; Betty Frazier and Vivian Frazier Stapleton; and his only brother; Clyde Frazier.
He graduated from Lynn View High School in 1954. During his high school years he played football, baseball and basketball, excelling in all three sports. He coached the first Lynn Garden/Bell Ridge combined 7th & 8th grade football team--and won the championship. It was during his high school days that he acquired the nickname “Mooneye”. His nickname was used throughout his life, even in his last days with the staff at Crown Cypress and by his hospice nurse, Melissa.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force from 1954 through 1958. While serving in the Air Force, he was a member of the Air Police. He also played on championship baseball, basketball and football teams in Germany, France and all over Europe. He also participated in soccer in Germany in 1956.
After returning to the United States he met Peggy and they were married 54 years before she passed away in 2014. He was employed by Holston Army Ammunition Plant for 30 plus years.
After retirement, Howard worked at Tri-Cities and Baileyton Golf Clubs. He also worked for Kingsport City Parks and Recreation throughout the remainder of his life.
Howard would tell you that his greatest accomplishment was living a good life and having a wife and family to love. His family would like everyone to know that he lived and loved them all well, and they loved him in return. We would also like to say a special thank you to his hospice nurse, Melissa, the staff at Crown Cypress Assisted Living and Smokey Mountain Hospice.
In accordance with Howards wishes, his body has been donated to Quillen-Dishner College of Medicine. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 12 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Grace Point Fellowship, 130 VFW Road, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Kathy Martin-Stricker officiating.