BRISTOL - Howard Leonard Cox, age 88, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on September 11, 1932 in Fall Branch, TN, a son of the late Bigie Eldridge and Elsie McGhee Cox. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Genevieve Cox and Evelyn Cox; and two brothers, Johnny Paul Cox and Bigie Cox, Jr.
Howard was a U.S. Army Veteran having served his country at the end of the Korean War Conflict with the rank of Corporal. He retired from Mason and Dixon as a Diesel Mechanic. He was of the Christian faith and enjoyed woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Beulah Rhoton Cox; daughters, Marian Cox, Elizabeth Manley and husband Mike, Danita Sandidge and Margaret McGill and husband Paul; grandchildren, Matthias Manley, Seth Booher, Theron Booher and Jared Cox; great granddaughter, Harper Cox; sister, Mariana Cole; and several nieces.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. with Richard Bateman officiating.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Smoky Mountain Hospice, especially Chaplain Mike Driver, Nurses Carrie, Melissa, Patsy, and Christy, and CNA Becky.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Cox and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.