SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Howard Lee Darnell, 82, Scott County, VA passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Ridgecrest Manor.

Howard was born in on June 28, 1940, in Scott County, VA, to the late Henry Hudson and Phoeba Cordia Dingus Darnell.

