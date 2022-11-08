SCOTT COUNTY, VA - Howard Lee Darnell, 82, Scott County, VA passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Ridgecrest Manor.
Howard was born in on June 28, 1940, in Scott County, VA, to the late Henry Hudson and Phoeba Cordia Dingus Darnell.
In addition to his parents, his first wife Shirley Kate Lane Darnell; brother, Billy Darnell; son, Anthony Lane; Grandson, Andrew Darnell; special nephew, Michael Darnell; and 5 sisters preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife Pansy Loraine Darnell, Dungannon, VA; children, James Lane (Della), Dungannon, VA, Teddy Darnell (Ollie), Hiltons, VA, Howard Darnell Jr., Dungannon, VA, Norma Gibson (Jim), Weber City, VA, Jimmy Darnell (Laura), Weber City, VA, Debra Cordle (Randy), Nickelsville, VA, Mickey Lane (Rachel), Hiltons, VA, Charles Lane (Veronica), Dungannon, VA, and Leslie Whiffen (Zack), Dungannon, VA; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Delmar Darnell (Wanda), Dungannon, VA; sisters, Kathy Corder (Kyle), Dungannon, VA, Carolyn Sifford (Jimmy), Dungannon, VA, Zella Taylor (Charles), Bristol, VA, and Velma Starnes, Fort Blackmore, VA; lifelong best friend, Charles Mack Quillen; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jimmy Darnell, Rev. William H. Berry, and Rev. Charlie Taylor officiating. Joshua Scalf, Laura Darnell, Timmy & April Baldwin, and Owen Lane will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Carter Cemetery in Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:15p.m.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
