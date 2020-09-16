KINGSPORT - Howard Kenneth Hicks, 93, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 11, 1927 in Sullivan County to the late Lula and Robert Hicks. Howard served in the US Army during World War II. After the war, he worked for 30 plus years for Mason-Dixon Freight Lines as a mechanic until his retirement. In his off time, Howard enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and was loved by all his friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents, Howard is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ruth Ann Hicks; sisters, Flora Dunn and Barbara Hicks; and brothers, Dale and Herman Hicks.
Those left to cherish Howard’s memory include his daughter, Shelia Bellamy; sons, Howard Hicks, Jr. and wife Lynn and Bryan David Hicks; grandchildren, Lori Rau, and Bobby Hicks and wife Cristy; great-grandchildren, Skylar and Turner Rau; and sister, Hazel Slaughter.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00am at East Lawn Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Will Shewey and military rites conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265.
