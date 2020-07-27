KINGSPORT - Howard J. Cox, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1927 to the late Marvin and Vesta Cox in Kingsport, TN. Howard attended Holston Institute. At the age of 24, he married his loving wife of 68 years, Dora Hurd. Howard started out working at Barnes Motors and Don Hill Pontiac, while working at Barnes Motors, he also owned and operated Fort Henry Bait and Tackle for several years before opening Howard Cox’s Body Shop in 1979.
Howard enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, camping and fishing in Georgia. He also enjoyed taking care of his lawn and growing a garden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vesta Smith and Marvin Cox; son, David Cox; siblings, Willard Cox, Evalee Fondaw, Jaynelle Henard, Fred Cox, and Randall Cox.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Dora Cox; son, Allan Cox and wife Rose; daughters, Chris Adkins and Tamara Roberts and husband Scott; grandchildren, Catie and Christina Cox, Dylan, Braden, Aaron, and Colton Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00am at East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
Howard will be laid to rest following the funeral service at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military Honors conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Dylan, Braden, Colton and Aaron Roberts, Jefferson Erwin and Issac Carmona.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Howard’s honor to Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 3346, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Online condolences may be made to the Cox family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.