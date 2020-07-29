KINGSPORT - Howard J. Cox, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00am at East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
Howard will be laid to rest following the funeral service at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military Honors conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Dylan, Braden, Colton and Aaron Roberts, Jefferson Erwin and Issac Carmona.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Howard’s honor to Sullivan Baptist Church, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 3346, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Online condolences may be made to the Cox family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.