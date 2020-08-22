Our loving father, age 104 & 6 months, Howard "Pete" E. Hauk, Sr. died on August 13th at home in his daughter's (Sandy Roller) arms. Formerly of Wheeling, Pete lived with Sandy and her husband Jim for eleven years in Kingsport, TN.
Howard was born on February 15, 1916 in Altoona, PA, son of the late Charles and Amber (Wolfe) Hauk.
In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his wife, Anna Belle (Walton) Hauk and a son, Stephen G. Hauk
Surviving are two daughters, Doris Jean Miller of Wheeling and Sandy Roller and her husband, Jim of Kingsport, TN; a son, Howard Hauk, Jr. of Wheeling; eleven grandchildren and numerous great grand- children.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Kepner Funeral Home, 166 Kruger St., Wheeling, WV (304)242-2311 from 2-4 pm, where services will be held on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 am. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery.
Personal condolences may be offered to the family at www.kepnerfuneral.com