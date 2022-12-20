Howard Harbin Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Howard Harbin, born June 10, 1936 in Inman, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 after declining health.A graveside service will take place at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Todd Jennings officiating.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Graveside Howard Harbin Todd Jennings Service Health East Lawn Memorial Park Officiating Recommended for you