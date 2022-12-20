KINGSPORT - Howard Harbin, born June 10, 1936 in Inman, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 after declining health.

A graveside service will take place at 1:00pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at East Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Todd Jennings officiating.

