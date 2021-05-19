NICKELSVILLE - Howard Edward “Ted” Fields, 59, of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Holston Valley Medical Center.
Ted was born in Sullivan County, TN on May 17, 1961 to Carrie Ruth Fields, and the late Howard Fields.
In addition to his father, his two sisters, Joy Pendleton and Amy Williams preceded him in death.
Ted was a loving father, grandfather and son who will be missed by all.
He was a special caregiver to his mom and dad and his servant heart will be greatly missed by everyone.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, mother, Carrie Ruth Fields, of Nickelsville, VA; children, Amber Forrester and husband, Tyler, and son, Tyler Fields, both of Weber City, VA; brother Michael Fields and wife, Mia, Gate City, VA; 6 grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, along with many friends.
It was Ted’s wishes to be cremated.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life service and will receive friends on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at “Ted’s Bar and Grill”.
