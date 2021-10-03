GATE CITY - Howard E. (H.E.) Quillen, 75, Gate City, VA passed away, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
