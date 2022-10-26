September 10, 1944 - October 23, 2022
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC - Horace Emerson (H.E.) Booker, Jr, aged 78, died at his home away from home in Surfside Beach, South Carolina on Sunday morning, October 23, 2022.
H.E. was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Emerson Booker, Sr., and Jesse Willard Booker Stowers; sisters, Marlene Booker Orick (Ray) and Janet Booker Moore (Owen); parents-in-law, Shirley and Otha Needham; brothers-in-law Michael Needham and Steve Stooksbury; and uncle Chester "Chet" Atkins.
H.E. is survived by his wife of 56 years, Meredith Shirlene (Needham) Booker; son Byron Ashley Booker (Heidi) of Morristown, TN; daughters Bethany Aleece Mincey (David) of Corryton, TN and Brittany Amille Booker of Little River, SC; granddaughters Meredith Mincey, Parker Stansell, and Mary Beth Mincey; several nieces and nephews; a special 4-H/ LABO exchange student Koji Asano; and a friend for all seasons, Jack Holt.
A special thank you to niece Myra Hall (David) for her extended love and support for H.E in recent years.
H.E. fulfilled a 50-year career as a life insurance broker, first through Jefferson Standard- Jefferson Pilot and later as owner of NET Insurance of Johnson City, TN.
A 1966 graduate of Carson-Newman College (University), H.E. devoted much of his life in service to the Lord through church music with several choirs and congregations throughout East Tennessee from Grace Baptist Church in Powell, TN to Mountain View Baptist Church in Johnson City, TN. H.E., noted for his powerful, dynamic baritone voice, studied under the late Dr. Thomas Teague. Stories through tears of laughter and joy are cherished throughout his life experiences while at Carson-Newman College. An avid fan of the University of Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball team and Vols football team, H.E. was most often endeared to strangers in Neyland Stadium as the man who internalized the invitation to literally join George Bitzas in "singing our National Anthem."
That same powerful voice in music lent itself to laughter as H.E. relished life to the fullest when surrounded by family and friends, eating together, and sharing "war" stories and practical jokes. That same voice lent itself to a servant's heart as H.E. and Shirlene served as the consummate hosts through activities of service to family and friends, communities, churches, schools, and civic gatherings.
H.E. loved big, played big, and served big. His song fades. His laughter dims. His light reflects God's presence. And those left to celebrate his legacy feel grateful for our seasons with him.
Family and friends may call at their convenience at Trinity Funeral Home, Maynardville, TN on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The following morning, Thursday, October 27, 2022, those who wish may gather at 9:45 a.m. at Trinity to proceed for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service at the Booker Family Cemetery in Luttrell with Reverend David Holt officiating.
Pallbearers include Brent Heiskell, Dannie Dingus, Casey Hall, Ron Presley, Cooper and Chase Stover, and Bufford Stone. Honorary Pallbearers include Jack Holt, Bryan Reeves, Larry Cradic, Greg Needham, and Walt Hallman.
A Celebration of A Life Well-Lived will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 1:00p.m. at First Baptist Church Kingsport, TN with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating followed by a reception with family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be extended to First Baptist Church Kingsport, TN Building Fund or the Music Department of Carson-Newman University Jefferson City, TN.
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of H. E. Booker, Jr. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net