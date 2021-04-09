CHURCH HILL - Hope R. Bowen, age 73, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at home with her husband by her side.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Kevin Rose and Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Bowen family.