CHURCH HILL - Hope R. Bowen, age 73, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at home with her husband by her side. She was a 1965 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School in Jonesborough where she organized class reunions for many years. Hope was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company with 30+ years of service. She attended Bays Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport. Most of all, Hope loved her family and especially her granddaughter, Hannah “Goober Pea” Belcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Fay Rogers; and sister, Wilma Fish.
Left to cherish Hope’s memory is her loving husband of 51 years, Glen Bowen; sister, Janice Troxell; niece, Kristi Campbell (George); nephew, Andy Troxell (Danielle); great-nephew, Christopher Campbell (Megan); great-niece, Avery Troxell; special friend whom she loved as a daughter, Amy Belcher (Tony); granddaughter, Hannah “Goober Pea” Belcher; grandson, Joseph Belcher; special friend, Norma Smith; and a host of cousins, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Kevin Rose and Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Bowen family.