BIG STONE GAP, VA - Homer Wayne Falin, 81, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Lee Health and Rehab, Pennington Gap, Va.
Homer was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, proudly served in the U. S. Army, and was a coal miner with the Westmoreland Coal Co. He loved trout fishing in the beautiful streams of Southwest Virginia and loved climbing and exploring the surrounding mountains, where he also loved to hunt. He was a 50-year member of the Big Stone Gap Masonic Lodge #208 AF and AM. Homer, along with his wife, Betty, were the former owners of L. J. Horton Florist in Big Stone Gap. Homer was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed serving with the Methodist Men’s group.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Horton Falin; parents, Bill and Bessie (Neely) Falin; brothers, Fred Falin, Gene Falin, Jack Falin and Hiram Falin; and a sister, Virginia Pratt.
Surviving are his sister, Minnie Dalton (Frank), Big Stone Gap; brothers, George Falin, Blackstone, Va. and Billy Falin (June), Big Stone Gap; step daughter, Joyce Palmer (Jim), Big Stone Gap; step grandchildren, Tonya Moore (Chad), Mark Bentoski (Amber), Michael Bentoski (fiancé, Susan Smith) and Shawn Bentoski (Carolyn); several step great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a longtime companion, Shirley Harris.
The family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. A masonic service, by the Big Stone Gap Masonic Lodge, will begin at 2:00pm and then followed by the memorial service, with Pastor Ronnie Mutter officiating.
Inurnment services will follow at Glencoe Cemetery.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Falin family.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.