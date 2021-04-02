ROGERSVILLE - Homer "Lynn" Knox, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his residence.
Due to COVID-19 friends and family may visit the Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Friday, April 2, 2021 to view Mr. Knox and sign the register.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Highland Cemetery with Rip Noble officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 A.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Knox family.