ROGERSVILLE - Homer "Lynn" Knox, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his residence. He was retired from Holliston Mills. Lynn attended Hope Community Church, Rogersville. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Homer "Cobe" and Cora Louise Mayo Knox; sister and brother-in-law, Ruby Knox Burton and Rev. Gene Burton; nephews, David Burton and Greg Burton; daughter-in-law, Julie Hoffman Knox.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vickie Mayo Knox; son, Tony Knox; granddaughter, Lynsey Rae Knox all of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 friends and family may visit the Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. on Friday, April 2, 2021 to view Mr. Knox and sign the register.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Highland Cemetery with Rip Noble officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 A.M.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Knox family.