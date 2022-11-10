ROGERSVILLE - Homer Glen Wallace, age 84, of Rogersville, departed this life for his heavenly home on Nov 8, 2022. He was at home with his family, whom he loved so dearly.
Homer was a native of Hawkins County and retired from TRW in 1997.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; father Robert Glen Wallace; mother, Ruby Hickman Gray; step father, Elishie Gray; sister, Jeanette Gladson and husband Jess.
Homer was an active member of East Rogersville Baptist Church where he so enjoyed: serving as an usher, greeting those attending and singing in the choir. He loved gospel music and has spent many years singing and playing rhythm and bass guitar with different groups, traveling to many churches in the local and surrounding area.
Homer was a 60 year member of Overton Lodge, No 5, F & AM, and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason of the Scottish Rite Bodies with membership of 58 years. He was also a noble of Jericho Shrine Temple and a member of Hasson Chapter, No 179, Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years.
Left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 64 years, Jane Morgan Wallace; daughters, Cheryl Wallace and husband Eric Haseltine of Knoxville, Dawn Wallace Adams and husband Mark of Kingsport; and one grandson, Van Jones of Johnson City; sister, Janice Mayes of Mt. Carmel; step brother, Dean Gray and wife Doris of Church Hill; step sister, Carolyn Short Boyd of Oxford, NC; several nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their extraordinary care and compassion.
Mr. Wallace will lie in state from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022 and from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow on Saturday at 1:00 pm in Highland Cemetery with Rev. John Butler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Family Life Center Building Fund at East Rogersville Baptist Church, 1100 East McKinney Avenue, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
