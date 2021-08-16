HILTONS, VA - Homer Caleb McMurray, 83 of Hiltons, VA passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at the Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, TN.
He was born in Scott County, VA on May 13, 1938, to the late Homer and Hazel McMurray.
In addition to his parents; daughter, Brenda Gail McMurray Starnes; son, William David McMurray; along with several brothers and sister preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Genevieve McMurray, Hiltons, VA; daughter, Remona Kay “Betsy” Blalock and husband, Raymond, Hiltons, VA; daughter-in-law, Kim Laney McMurray; sister, Wanda Chamberlin, IN; brother, William “Bill” McMurray, Blountville, TN; grandchildren, Justin and Jessica McMurray, Kingsport, TN; Caleb Starnes, Hiltons, VA, Daniel and Emily McMurray, Keith and Shea McMurray, Kingsport, TN, Dustin and Holly Carter, Nickelsville, VA, Abigail Starnes, Knoxville, TN; great grandchildren, Rayanne Carter, Adalynn Starnes and Willa McMurray ; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Preacher Ronnie Horne, Rev. Gorman McMurray and Rev. Rex McMurray officiating. Music will be provided by the McMurray Brothers.
Military Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 am, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the Glenwood Cemetery, Hiltons, VA. by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 of Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA, assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the McMurray family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
