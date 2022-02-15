GATE CITY, VA - Holly Larger Popovich, 72, Gate City, VA and formerly of Garfield, NJ, passed away, February 12, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
