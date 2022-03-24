KINGSPORT – Hobert S. “Preacher” Moore, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with a brief illness. Born in Hancock County, he was raised in Blackwater, Virginia before moving to Kingsport at age 18. Hobert retired from the Kingsport Press following 29 years of service, but he never retired from helping others. Hobert’s family and friends knew him to be a hardworking and athletic spirit who loved the simple pleasures in life: drinking his morning cup of coffee, telling jokes, socializing at his flea market booths, mowing yards for neighbors even into his advanced age, keeping up with his own award-winning lawn, watching westerns on television, hunting and shooting with nephews and brother-in-law, and fishing with his grandson, Eric, who he treated like a son. Hobert attended Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Hobert was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Eva Willis Moore; his siblings, Hammie, Howard, “Super,” Marie, Annalou, Hazel, and Linda; and his dog and “little buddy,” Skippy.
Hobert is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Nancy Gilman Moore; his beloved daughter and caretaker, Lisa Lyons and her husband, Steve; his beloved grandson, Eric Lyons; Eric’s fiancée, Lauren Smallwood; as well as a niece and several nephews and other family members. Hobert’s love, wisdom, stories, and charming sense of humor will live on through his family and their memories of his kind and gentle heart.
Hobert’s family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 10 am Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
