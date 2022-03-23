KINGSPORT - Hobert S. “Preacher” Moore, 85 of Kingsport went to be with the Lord at his residence on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport.
