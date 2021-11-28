BIG STONE GAP, VA.-Hobert Rollins Herron, Sr., 79, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. He proudly served for two years in the U. S. Army, having served a tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a retired meter reader for the Town of Big Stone Gap with 20 years of service. He was a former member of the local Cherokee tribe. He was of Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brenden Jones; his parents, William Wiley Herron, Sr. and Elizabeth (Tomlinson) Herron; two brothers, Ernest and Denver Herron; and an infant brother.
Surviving are his children, Ronnie Herron, Sr. (Lisa), Hobert Herron, Jr. (Kathy), Jennifer Cox (James), Tracy Hall (Bobby), Lisa Hurd (J. B.) and Matthew Herron (Chelsea), all of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Courtney Hall, Hoyt Hall, Ashley Hampton, Samantha Hampton, Stephanie Lancaster, Erin Austin, Emily Hurd, Ronnie Herron, Jr., Alex Herron, Isabella Herron, Tyler Bowen, Jade Cox, Dorian Cox, Austin Herron, Makaya Shepard, Alexis Woods; several great grandchildren; mother of his children, Deborah Sharon Herron; and brothers, Donald Herron (Eva Jo) and Wiley Herron, Jr., both of Big Stone Gap.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 7:00pm with the Rev. Leonard Lane officiating. Music will be provided by Donnie Herron and Shelly Herron Miller.
Military graveside rites, conducted by the Va. National Guard Honors Team, will be conducted at 11:00am on Tuesday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
