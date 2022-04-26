Hobert “Mike” Michael Bowery, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. Mike was born to parents Hobert Marion Bowery and Ruth Cunningham Bowery on March 17, 1953 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Mike grew up in the Blountville area where he would go on to live most of his life. Family was important to him; he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mike also loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle in his free time. Mike touched many lives and will be truly missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Cunningham Bowery.
He is survived by his father, Hobert Marion Bowery; son, Jason Bowery (Holly); step-son, Shane Vaughn (Lulu); sisters, Joyce Long (Alan), Brenda Calhoun (Hal) and Kathy Grubb (David); grandchildren, Brooklyn Bowery, Kelton Bowery and Landon Vaughn; nieces, Kim Tribbey, Amy Finch and Kristy Long; nephews, Brian Grubb and Kevin Long; former spouse and mother of his children, Brenda Bowery and former spouse, Laura Bowery.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 3:00PM to 4:00PM in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Hal Calhoun will follow at 4:00PM. A graveside service will take place following the funeral service at Bowery Family Cemetery.
East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Hobert “Mike” Michael Bowery.