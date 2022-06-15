BLOUNTVILLE - Hobert Marion Bowery, 95, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Ryder officiating.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 10:30am on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Bowery Family Cemetery located at 536 Isley Rd. Blountville, TN with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Brian Grubb, Jason Bowery, Matthew Finch, Noah Grubb, Jacob Grubb, and David Grubb will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:20am.
The family would like to thank the VA Medical Center, Avalon Hospice, and Holston Manor Nursing Home for their loving Care.
