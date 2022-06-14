BLOUNTVILLE - Hobert Marion Bowery, 95, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022.
He was born in his grandparent’s home and resided on the property until his passing. He attended Lady’s Academy Grade School and high school at the Holston Institute until his graduation in 1945.
Hobert joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and completed basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois. Hobert attended Electricians Mates School and non- commissioned officer trainer for 16 weeks prior to being assigned to the U.S.S. Cisco. The remainder of his service was in the South China Sea in the Philippines. He was discharged in 1946 as a fireman First Class, receiving three medals: the Victory Medal, the American Theater Medal, and the Asiatic-Pacific Medal.
Hobert worked at the Meade for 21 years as an Electrician Foreman as well as the Tri-City Trading Post for 15 years and later Owned and Operated Hobert’s Electrical. Hobert was a very active former member of Bethel United Methodist Church. He was a current member, deacon, and teacher when his health permitted at the Kingsport Seventh Day Adventist Church. Hobert also assisted and helped with several area Seventh Day Adventist Churches. Hobert also served as a literature evangelist for the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was very involved with the Federal Prison Ministry in Pennington Gap, VA. Hobert was a member of the Holston Masonic Lodge and was active as a 32nd Degree Mason.
He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Ruth Bowery; wife, Iris Bowery; son, Michael Bowery; son, Steven Bowery; step-daughters, Juanita Marie Small and Tammy Merriss; parents, Gib Bowery and Fannie Browder Bowery; grandparents, Thomas and Susan Bowery; one great-great grandchild.
Survivors include his daughters, Joyce Long (Alan), Brenda Calhoun (Hal), Kathy Grubb (David); step-daughter, Billie Small (Tom); step-son, David Gentry; seven grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Ryder officiating.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 10:30am on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Bowery Family Cemetery located at 536 Isley Rd. Blountville, TN with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Brian Grubb, Jason Bowery, Matthew Finch, Noah Grubb, Jacob Grubb, and David Grubb will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:20am.
The family would like to thank the VA Medical Center, Avalon Hospice, and Holston Manor Nursing Home for their loving Care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Kingsport is serving the Bowery family.