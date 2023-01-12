Hobert Gene Arnold Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEBER CITY, VA – Hobert Gene Arnold, 65, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.To view the complete obituary, please visit our website www.cartertrent.comCarter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weber City Va Scott County Internet Holston Valley Medical Center Funeral Home Obituary Arrangement Recommended for you