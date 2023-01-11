Hobert Gene Arnold Jan 11, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEBER CITY, VA - Hobert Gene Arnold, 65, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weber City Va. Carter-trent Scott County Arrangement Funeral Home Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you