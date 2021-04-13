NORTON, VA – Hobert Clisso, 89, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Laurels Retirement Facility in Norton. He was a member of the Freedom of Worship Church and was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War. He was a former employee of Westmoreland Coal Company and was a member of the UMWA. Hobert was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and the Jumble. He also enjoyed working in his garden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Allie Wells Clisso; his wife, Molly Thacker Clisso and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Clisso Ramey and her husband Jerry of Norton, Va., Becky Bevins and her husband Scott of Big Stone Gap, Va.; a son, Buddy Clisso and his wife Kim of Wise, Va.; four grandchildren, Stephanie Williams and her husband Brad and Nathan Clisso and his wife Heather of Wise, Va., Ally Connell of Big Stone Gap, Va. and Sierra Bevins of Boston, Mass.; two great grandchildren, Daniel Clisso and Brody Williams; a brother, Don Clisso and his wife Phyllis of Wise, Va.; two sisters, Connie Day and Sharon Clisso both of Wise, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robert Fultz, Jr. officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Thursday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Va. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom of Worship Church, PO Box 386, Norton, VA 24273.