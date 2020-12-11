CHURCH HILL – Hippy Housewright “The Local Legend”, traveled his last mile to meet his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Andy Sensabaugh and Pastor Tim Nelson. Music will be provided by Chris Holder and Hippy Housewright from his CD. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Old Union Cemetery in Church Hill. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside service is asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM to go in procession. There will special parking for family and friends who are wishing to ride their motorcycles.
Pallbearers will be Chris Housewright, Anthony Housewright, Brandon Greenwell, Cody Williams, Tyler Williams, Bill Dorton, Hubert Gardener, and Gene Bradshaw “Tadpole”.
In lieu of flowers and per his wishes, memorial contributions may be made to the local Humane society.
A special thank you to Dr. Stephanie Hart, Dr. Sara Ball, Dr. Ian Nazarov, and the staff Kingsport Hematology and Oncology.
